ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those who’ve died due to overdose, or suicide were honored Thursday in Livingston County, where community members and county leaders gathered for a candlelight vigil.

The annual event began in 2013, when county officials say Livingston County had the highest suicide rate of all the nine-county Finger Lakes region.

It’s something officials say impacts almost everyone in some way. That’s why they’re providing a space for people to mourn the ones they love.

“I kind of liken it to being wrapped in your favorite blanket, to feel comfortable here, to laugh and cry, and remember those people that are so important to us that have been lost to suicide or overdose, and in a place that feels warm and welcoming, and peaceful and hopeful,” said Livingston County Suicide Prevention Task Force Chair Lynne Mignemi.

This is the event’s ninth year.