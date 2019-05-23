Livingston Co. leaders rally against closure of prison

Lawmakers in Livingston County are fighting back after they learned last week that the Livingston Correctional Facility is slated to close.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says it made the decision to close the facility based on the reduced prison population. But the Livingston County Board of Supervisors is against it, citing recent facility upgrades and it says the prison is 92 percent occupied.

“When I asked what was the reason Livingston Correctional Facility was designated we were told poor facility conditions……. I thought you find that was humorous,” said Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, 133rd District.

Assemblywoman Byrnes is supporting local leaders in an attempt to keep the facility open.

In a statement from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, they say;

“The closures will eliminate approximately 1,200 vacant beds without impacting the safety and security of the 52 remaining facilities.”

Leaders at the press conference say another solution would be to improve housing conditions by eliminating double-bunked cells.

There are 806 inmates in the Livingston Prison, and over 300 employees, who will now have to find a new job.

The president for the Civil Service Employees Association, CSEA, says this will be hard.\

“We’ll have to go to another prison, or they may have to go to another state job that’s gonna be anywhere from 35-70 miles away,” said Kathy Button, president for CSEA.

The department closure plan does have options for staff to move into other facilities. For Livingston staff that would be Groveland Correctional Facility, but union leaders say this will impact workers there.

“They come over here and they can bump with their seniority and it will be the Groveland people that will have to go to another facility,” said Button.

Leaders at the press conference plan to meet with state officials in the coming weeks to advocate for it to remain open.

As of now, the Livingston Correctional Facility is slated to close in September 2019.