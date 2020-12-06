Liverpool woman killed while attempting to remove debris from I-81 ramp

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — State Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a woman was killed Saturday night while she was attempting to remove debris from the roadway.

According to State Police, a woman exited her vehicle on the I-81 North off-ramp at the Syracuse Airport exit to remove debris from the roadway, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

While the woman was attempting to remove the debris, she was hit by a 2015 black Ford Edge.

Police say the driver of the Ford Edge left the scene, but after a short time, reported the crash to 911.

The woman was transported to Upstate University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was later identified as 58-year-old Misty Goodnough of Liverpool.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who saw the crash or has seen the 2015 black Ford Edge in the area of Grove Street and Church Street in the village of North Syracuse, should call State Police at 315-366-6000.