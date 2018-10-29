Vigil held at Temple B'rith Kodesh in honor of Pittsburgh shooting victims Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Sunday night, thousands of people of all faiths turned out for a local vigil, in the wake of the nation's latest mass shooting.

The vigil was held at Temple B'rith Kodesh in Brighton, as the crowd paid respects to the victims of the deadly attack at the Jewish Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday.

Leaders of the local Muslim, Catholic, Protestant and Christian communities also spoke.

3,500 were in attendance.

"Today, we come together joined by our grief, but also holding fast to the belief that there is a path to peace and there is a path to a life that is filled with goodness," said Rabbi Pater Stein. "It is abundantly clear to me that our city is strong and close and we are all united as branches on the tree of life."

The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester released a statement on the attack:

"We are in close touch with our area synagogues and agencies to continue to ensure the safety of our local Jewish community."