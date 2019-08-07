Live tonight: Stop the Violence, a News 8 special report

Editor’s note: Immediately following tonight’s live airing of Stop the Violence at 5:30 p.m., you’ll be able to see the full show, in its entirety, on this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The nation is reeling after two mass shootings left 31 people dead and dozens more wounded, just hours apart on Saturday in Texas and Ohio.

Mass shootings are an unfortunate reality in today’s America. So what can be done to Stop the Violence?

In a live News 8 WROC special report, Adam Chodak sits down with Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, Cha Ron Sattler-Leblanc of Moms Demand Action, and local attorney Paul Ciminelli, a 2nd Amendment supporter.

These experts, from different backgrounds and different walks of life, will come together to discuss what we as a society can do — both locally and nationally — to halt the violence.

The main point of this show is action. What can we do, right now, to change things for the better?

We want to hear from you too — your questions, your ideas, your thoughts on the issue.

During our live show we will be asking our guests questions directly from you, the viewers, because these mass shootings affect all of us, one way or another.

Tonight’s live special, Stop the Violence, begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, on TV, and on Facebook live. Join us, and community leaders, as we work together to try and solve these difficult issues we all face.