WATCH LIVE: Rally to demand justice for Daniel Prude in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rally is underway on Jefferson Avenue Sunday to demand justice for Daniel Prude.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke Wednesday.

Live updates

Demonstrators pray as we begin the 8 o’clock hour @News_8 pic.twitter.com/wlLv06xULZ — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 7, 2020

“We shall overcome” performed for protesters at Jefferson and Dr. Samuel McCree @News_8 pic.twitter.com/WvfntxbE8w — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 7, 2020

Congressman Joe Morelle & City Council President Loretta Scott are the only politicians I see out here in front of the PSB. #Rochester pic.twitter.com/zvNC0xVM59 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 6, 2020

Here at the intersection of Jefferson and Dr. Samuel McCree Way. Safety and unity emphasized by organizers. Communication methods such as “call and response” announced and practiced. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/mB1TaxyXFN — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 6, 2020

Jefferson Ave protesters begin to enter the street @News_8 pic.twitter.com/zu4eTvkNe2 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 6, 2020

Elders are praying at the PSB. https://t.co/XbW8wJYe1x — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 6, 2020

The elders have arrived in front of the PSB creating a buffer that will be between PD & Protestors. #Rochester #DanielPrude pic.twitter.com/NHtiD54xTc — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 6, 2020

We’ve just arrived at Jefferson Ave and Dr. Samuel McCree Way in the city. Several hundred people already here with more arriving. Demonstrators chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice No Peace,” and Daniel Prude’s name. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/A99t6Wu0YQ — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 6, 2020

