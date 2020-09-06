Community Justice Initiative addresses Rochester police militarization tactics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Community Justice Initiative held a press conference in regards to police militarization following Saturday night’s rally for Daniel Prude.

The press conference was held in the area of Laura Street and E Main Street in Rochester. The group commends New York Attorney General Letitia James for intervening and moving Prude’s death investigation to a grand jury.

Anthony Hall with CJI called on the resignation of Rochester Mayor Warren and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary.

“This can not go on,” Hall said. “This is about liberation.”

Letitia Astacio was in attendance, as well.

“There will be no justice if the police are the perpetrators,” Astacio said.

Click the video player above to see the full press conference.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident.

Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke Wednesday. This page will serve to document those protests.