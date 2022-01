Humidity levels running close to 100% tonight has created thick fog across parts of WNY. Dense Fog Advisories have been issued through 1am for visibility dropping below a quarter mile at times. While we expect nothing more than a few sprinkles, fog will be thick enough to slow travel and make it difficult to see. Please take it easy when moving about tonight before conditions improve toward morning.

The bulk of our attention revolves around a complicated weekend forecast. Saturday start warm and mainly dry (again, a passing shower or two can't be ruled out). A cold front will pass through the area early, resulting in temperatures starting to tumble into the afternoon. The initial surge of widespread precipitation will arrive later in the day into Saturday evening. Despite the cooling air, we will remain warm enough for cold rain to fall for several hours. As progressively colder air funnels southward, rain will begin to transition to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain into Saturday night.