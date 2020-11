*A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wyoming county until 3 PM Sunday*

Precipitation has already begun to make its way into the area along a warm front this morning with temperatures already rising into the mid and upper 30s. The bulk of this will fall as wet snowflakes to start before transitioning over to rain by this afternoon. It will be battling drier air at the surface at first which will prevent some of these showers from reaching the ground, but should slowly fill in as our wintry mix saturates the air and turns to more widespread rain by later today. Some of this off and on rain will mix in with some sleet and even some freezing rain in spots, with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Wyoming county for the possibility of minimal icing and slick spots for that area. Elsewhere will be dealing with mainly wet roads and a dreary end to the weekend overall.