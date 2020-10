The forecast from this point on will feature at least SOME opportunity to see some rain drops and downpours each day, but there will be some dry time to fit in as well. We’re also not quite done with seeing temperatures in the 60s, and we may even see the 70s make a comeback by the end of this week.

SUNDAY: We'll have a lot more clouds around and a light breeze out of the south that will help keep temperatures slightly more comfortable ahead of an incoming cold front coming from the west later tonight. Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper 50s with a few low 60s for some, but you may still want the sweater or light jacket heading out the door because the air is COOL.