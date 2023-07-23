ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a double shooting on Lyell Avenue on Sunday, Rochester’s Little Italy founder filed a formal complaint about crime and gun violence in the city’s Lyell Avenue corridor.

The founder of Rochester’s historic Little Italy Neighborhood, Silvano Orsi, says multiple complaints have already been submitted to the New York State Attorney General’s Office and is hoping for a response, and action to support residents and local businesses.

In his complaint to the NYS AG office, Orsi requests greater law enforcement presence in the area, noting a “lack of public safety,” and continued crime in the area.

Statement from Silvano Orsi, Founder of Little Italy ROC:

“It’s time for the NY State AG’s ‘Gun and Drug Task Force’ and the NYS Troopers to increase their presence in the Lyell Ave area to help RPD, which obviously can’t handle it alone, and work with us to resolve the utter chaos, poverty, and lawlessness in our area; or alternatively, send in the National Guard to help restore public safety and a better quality of life for residents. Blood is on the hands of the individuals elected to represent the Lyell area, until we all get together, to stop neglecting this impoverished neighborhood and the thousand who live there and do something credible ASAP about all of this horrific violence. The time is NOW!”