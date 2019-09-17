Little Italy Association calls for a public hearing on Zweigle’s expansion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Zweigle’s is expanding it’s Plymouth Avenue location, and the Little Italy Association of Rochester is worried about what changes that will bring to the neighborhood.

Zweigle’s is one of Rochester’s oldest family-owned businesses, famous for their hot dogs. The company wants to add 29,000 square feet to its location in the Little Italy Neighborhood.

The goal of the Little Italy Historic Association is to preserve what the society claims are 150 years of Italian-American history.

The president of the Little Italy Association is concerned that the expansion could change the landscape in the historic neighborhood.

“A flattened parking lot with two historic buildings knocked down and then fenced in really doesn’t do much for revitalizations and beautification of this area,” said Silvano Orsi, president of the Little Italy Association.

They say they have not been included in any talks and are unaware of details of the plan, like which buildings, if any, will be demolished.

In a statement, representatives with the company said,

“Zweigle’s has been following all proper procedures and working with the City of Rochester for permits needed when it comes to our future plans.” Zweigle’s

They claim the expansion will create 33 new jobs, will support anti-poverty efforts, and retain up to 60 more jobs.

The historic association sees Zweigle’s as a partner and wants to be on board with the proposed plans.

“We would like to know what this plan is what’s the proposal and we can’t do these types of things in secret in a historic district, it should involve community input and review,” said Orsi.

The Little Italy Historic Association has called on Rochester City Council to hold a public hearing on the proposed project.