Little boy who died in accident at local restaurant laid to rest

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bryce Raynor, the 3-year-old boy killed in an accident at a local restaurant last week was been laid to rest on Tuesday.

Bryce’s mother, Tenitia Cullum, spoke to News 8 on Monday about what happened. She also talked about how loving her son was. She described him as a good boy with a good heart.

Bryce’s cousin, Nya McGill, offered her thanks for those who have supported the family.

“It’s been tough for the whole family. But I just want to thank everyone that called, facebook comments, everyone giving us their prayers and having us in them,” said McGill.

Bryce died after falling into a grease trap at the Tim Horton’s restaurant on University Avenue in Rochester.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss