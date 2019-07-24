Little boy who died in accident at local restaurant laid to rest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bryce Raynor, the 3-year-old boy killed in an accident at a local restaurant last week was been laid to rest on Tuesday.

Bryce’s mother, Tenitia Cullum, spoke to News 8 on Monday about what happened. She also talked about how loving her son was. She described him as a good boy with a good heart.

Bryce’s cousin, Nya McGill, offered her thanks for those who have supported the family.

“It’s been tough for the whole family. But I just want to thank everyone that called, facebook comments, everyone giving us their prayers and having us in them,” said McGill.

Bryce died after falling into a grease trap at the Tim Horton’s restaurant on University Avenue in Rochester.