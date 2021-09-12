Literacy Rochester expands services to help Afghan refugees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A local organization is expanding its services to help Afghan refugees adjust. Monroe County announced hundreds of Afghan refugees will call the Rochester area home.

Literacy Rochester focuses on teaching adults English, math and reading skills for free. The group offers one–on-one tutoring and small group classes. The goal is to help people do things like find work or even go to the grocery store on their own when English is not their first language.

After learning that refugees would be coming to the Greater Rochester Area, Literacy Rochester prepared to expand its services.

“It’s a basic thing that so many people take for granted,” Joshua Staph said. “There’s so many impacts literacy has on all different things. and that’s why its important to have organizations like Literacy Rochester and refugee organization that are out there that are doing very similar more specific skills helping these people be able to increase their reading and math so they can function in the community easier.”

Literacy Rochester offers a free digital literacy program that helps people learn how to navigate the Internet, helping them find jobs and information. Literacy Rochester has been in operation for 57 years.