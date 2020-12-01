LISTEN: Gov. Cuomo conference call with media for COVID-19 update in New York state

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Tuesday to give an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response effort.

On 276 of the pandemic in New York state, the governor provided the following data:

146,675 tests conducted in New York Monday

7,285 new COVID-19 cases statewide

4.96% positivity rate overall statewide

6.27% positivity rate inside microcluster hotspots

4.46% positivity rate outside of microcluster hotspots

66 new COVID-19 deaths in New York state

3,374 hospitalized (up 242 from 24 hours prior)

718 in ICU

348 intubated

The governor announced positivity rates for the state’s regions:

Western New York — 7.2%

Rochester & Finger Lakes — 6.2%

Central New York — 5%

Mid-Hudson Valley — 4.7%

Mohawk Valley — 4.4%

Long Island — 3.9%

North Country 3.8%

Capital Region — 3.4%

New York City 3.1%

Southern Tier 2.6%

Statewide — 3.9% seven day average

“The numbers are going up,” Gov. Cuomo said. “e expected the numbers to go up. My projection is that the numbers will continue to go up through the holiday season. We focus on Thanksgiving as a day or a weekend. Thanksgiving was not a day or a weekend, it was the commencement of the holiday season and the holiday season is an increase in social activity.”

The governor said he expects virus numbers to continue to increase for another month or so.

“I think you’ll be looking at mid January for a stabilization of the rate, I hope,” Gov. Cuomo said.

On Monday, the governor laid out the state’s five-point strategy for combatting the virus this winter, broken down into the following categories:

Hospitals Testing School testing Small gatherings Vaccine plan

“The number 1 priority when you get into this situation is hospitalization,” Gov. Cuomo said.

While realizing the potential dangers of increased viral spread statewide, the governor is putting a focus on vaccine distribution plan, once the vaccine gets federal approval.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccination and that will end this epidemic,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The question is, when does the vaccination hit critical mass? If you listen to the experts they will project late summer, September, before it hits critical mass. So that is a relatively long period of time, although we can see the goal line. That also depends on how effective we are at distributing the vaccine. And distributing the vaccine is going to be the greatest governmental undertaking since COVID began.”

The governor, as in the past, expressed concern of how a federal government can handle vaccine distribution.

“So the vaccination program is going to be a major governmental undertaking and it has to be done right,” Gov. Cuomo said. “As we sit here today, there are three problems that I have been focusing on and bringing to the attention of the fed government, that I think are gross omissions.

“No. 1: It is an expensive undertaking, and the federal government has provided literally no funding for the states to do this,” Gov. Cuomo said.

