List of Rochester-area fireworks and celebrations for Fourth of July

(WROC-TV) - Here is a list of fireworks and Fourth of July celebrations taking place in the Rochester area.

June 30

Hamlin: A celebration, including a the Blue Sky Band, will be held at Hamlin Beach State Park followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

A celebration, including a the Blue Sky Band, will be held at Hamlin Beach State Park followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. Penfield: Town is hosting a parade on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. from the high school to Penfield Community Park. There will be music and other festivites at Harris Whalen Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and fireworks will take place at 10 p.m.

July 3

Clarkson/Sweden - Fireworks and parade will be held July 3rd at the Clarkson Community Center. On July 4, a Fourth of July celebration will be held at the historic Morgan-Manning House.

Conesus Lake Ring of Fire - The public can participate in an old Seneca tradition at Conesus Lake, which has grown into a local Independence Day tradition. Residents light flares at 10 p.m. along the entire shoreline of the lake, followed by fireworks displays up and down the lake.

Farmington - A live band will perform in the town park (985 Hook Road) beginning at 6:30 p.m. as well as food vendors. Fireworks will begin at dark.

Geneva - The American Legion in Geneva will host the annual Carnival & Fireworks show. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. A parade will be held on the Fourth of July.

Honeoye - Fireworks will be held at Sandy Bottom Beach Park at dark. The beach is on the north end of Honeoye Lake off Country Road 36.

Sodus Point - Events include an auto parade that begins at 7 p.m. on Sentell Street to Route 14 then down Bay Street to “The Loop” and fireworks at 10 p.m at Sodus Bay channel pier. Events on the Fourth of July include an arts and crafts show at the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum and a parade.

July 4

City of Rochester will hold their annual fireworks display at 10 p.m. Festivities, including music, will start at 7:30 p.m. Rochester Red Wings will hold post-game fireworks at Frontier Field

Genesee Country Village & Museum will hold an old-fashioned independence day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Includes performances from the Geneseo Cornet Band, a parade, the reading of the Declaration of Independence, and the firing of an anvil several hundred feet into the air

Brighton - Celebration will include a 5K race, pancake breakfast, live music, and fireworks.

Canandaigua - Celebration will include a parade that begins at 10 a.m., live music, and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Chili's Chil-E Festival - Celebration will include two stages featuring live music, food trucks, a parade, car show, and fireworks. Events will start at noon with live music and fireworks are at 10 p.m.

Greece's Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration - Starts with a 5K race in the morning, then continues with live performances, food trucks, kids activities, and fireworks.

Henrietta - Includes a Senior Center community sale that starts at 9 a.m. Celebration is held at Veterans Memorial Park. Begins at 4:00 p.m. and ends with fireworks at 9:40 p.m.

Irondequoit - The town has a number of events on July 3 and the 4th including a pie eating contest, naturalization ceremony, arts and crafts and a fun run. A parade will be held on July 4 at 11 a.m. starting on Titus Avenue at the high school to the town hall. Fireworks will be held at dusk at the town hall (following a concert). More information is available here .

Lima - Celebration will be held at Mark Tubbs Park starting at 6 p.m. with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 26 selling hot dogs and drinks. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

July 6