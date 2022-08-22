ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lions Club in Rochester presented a check to Foodlink Monday.

The Lions Club held a raffle among all clubs within our local area. Through that raffle, the club raised $2,500 for Foodlink. The District Governor of the Lions Club says they are happy to help.

“The Lions, we are the largest volunteer organization in the world, and our motto is ‘we serve’ and so this is something we are doing to help out the community,” said District Governor of Lion’s Club District 20-E1 Judy MacKnight.

The organization is also currently collecting money to help the people of Ukraine.