Lion at Seneca Park Zoo accesses hallway in holding building, area vacated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say a lion was able to access a hallway in a building Friday morning at the Seneca Park Zoo, prompting a nearby section of the zoo to be vacated.

“Around 11:30 a.m., while staff at the Seneca Park Zoo were performing routine animal husbandry duties with our African lions, one of the lions was briefly able to access a hallway in the holding building,” officials said.

Zoo officials say the lion was then moved safely back to its den. They say at no time were any members of the public in danger.

The habitat area was reopened to the public around 12 .m. and zoo staff are currently reviewing the incident.

Officials made the announcement on the zoo’s Facebook page Friday:

“Proud of our animal care staff today, who followed safety protocols we have in place to manage any eventuality. Zoo Superintendent Steve Lacy shared the following statement today: Around 11:30 a.m., while staff at the Seneca Park Zoo were performing routine animal husbandry duties with our African lions, one of the lions was briefly able to access a hallway in the holding building. Zoo staff quickly and safely moved her back to her den. At no time were any members of the public in danger. Nonetheless, as a precautionary measure, all zoo patrons in the vicinity of the lion habitat during this incident were asked to vacate a section of the zoo as per the Zoo’s protocols. The habitat area was reopened to the public around noon. Zoo staff is currently reviewing the incident.“

