ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients at Linden Medical Group in Penfield are receiving notice about staffing changes at the facility.
Read the full statement
“Rochester Regional Health (RRH) is in the process of notifying patients of upcoming changes at one of our practices, Linden Medical Group. Some physicians made a personal and professional decision to leave the practice. In the coming weeks, every patient will receive a personalized letter with more detailed information which should address many questions and concerns.
The health and wellbeing of our patients remain RRH’s top priority, and a team of providers including physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses and staff will ensure that patients continue to receive the high quality care they have come to expect at Linden Medical Group. Patients can and should continue to call the office with medical questions, to make appointments and schedule their medicine refills during this time of transition.
Any patients with more questions about these changes, can call (585) 922-9253 and talk to our on-site care team.”