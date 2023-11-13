ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients at Linden Medical Group in Penfield are receiving notice about staffing changes at the facility.

According to a statement from Rochester Regional Health, “some physicians made a personal and professional decision to leave the practice.” RRH said Monday every patient would get a personalized letter with more information.

“The health and wellbeing of our patients remain RRH’s top priority, and a team of providers including physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses and staff will ensure that patients continue to receive the high quality care they have come to expect at Linden Medical Group,” the statement reads.

RRH directed anyone with questions to call (585) 922-9253 to talk to the on-site care team.

