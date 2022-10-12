ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local cashier is gunning for the top step in JEOPARDY!

Elizabeth Meisenzahl of Lima is putting her knowledge skills to the test Wednesday in what she hopes will be the first of many rounds in JEOPARDY!

The local cashier will represent the greater Rochester area on the beloved quiz show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Viewers can follow along on WROC-TV Channel 8 (CBS).

JEOPARDY! has hosted a number of local participants on the main stage over the years. One of the most successful contestants in recent times was Mihir Nene, a 23-year-old engineer from Rochester who took up the buzzer on March 22, winning just under $25,000.

America’s Favorite Quiz Show is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 42 Emmy Awards, holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for “rewarding knowledge.”

JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Distribution Group, both units of Paramount.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.