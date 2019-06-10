Lima hosts German Festival 2019

The Rochester German Blossom Festival celebrated more than beer and bratwurst on Sunday. The Rochester Touristen Verein club celebrated 90 years of service to the German community with fun and food.

There was once a total of 12 different German clubs in Rochester and members would come in the summer to celebrate their heritage.

Sunday was the 86th anniversary of the German Blossom Festival.

“When Germans originally came over this was their weekend respite, that’s what we try to continue,” Tim Knab said.