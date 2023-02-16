ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A nine-year-old girl from Lima is getting the opportunity of a lifetime for her hard work and creativity aimed at helping others.

Genevieve Myers recently entered and won the Ideas4ears Children’s Hearing Loss Invention Competition.

The competition is organized by MED-EL, an organization seeking innovative hearing loss solutions.

Genevieve’s winning invention was “SMART Glasses 3000,” which provide real-time captioning for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. They use a microphone to pick up audio, which is then translated into text and displayed right on the lenses.

Genevieve’s mom says her daughter’s imagination could really make a difference for the deaf and hard of hearing population.

“It’s actually a common misnomer to think that all deaf and hard of hearing people want and learn to sign. Lots of deaf and hard of hearing people want to learn to speak,” Megan Myers said. “Genevieve’s Invention levels the playing field for people who are deaf and hard of hearing who want to have spoken language as something that they use in their everyday life.”

“I just want everybody to be included in the conversation and not be left out or anything,” Genevieve said.

The company surprised Genevieve at school Thursday with the announcement that she won.

As her grand prize, she’ll head to the group’s headquarters in Innsbruck, Austria this June, where she will meet other child inventors from around the world.

Genevieve says the inspiration to invent the glasses came from her parents. Her mom Megan is a teacher of the deaf and a auditory-verbal therapy professional. Her dad, Justin, also lives with single-sided deafness.