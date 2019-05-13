Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - Organizers have announced the Lilac Festival will reopen in Highland Park on Tuesday after rain forced them to shut the festival down on Monday.

However, the start of the festival will be slightly delayed according to this statement released on Monday evening:

With the weather forecast predicting improved weather over the next several days, Festival Producer Jeff Springut and the Monroe County Parks Department have made the decision to resume operations of the Rochester Lilac Festival at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow, just in time for lunch specials! This is an hour and a half delay from the standard opening time of 10:30 a.m. All scheduled performances and entertainment will go on as planned at the Festival grounds.



Grass lots will remain closed Tuesday, but free parking is available at the new Azalea Lot at 1065 Elmwood Avenue until 3:00 p.m. and $5.00 from 3:00 p.m. to close, 8:30 p.m. A complimentary shuttle will run from the Azalea Lot to the Festival grounds from noon until close.

Visit Rochesterevents.com or RochesterLilacFestival on Facebook for real-time updates on weather conditions and Festival activities.