Lilac Festival will be closed on Monday

Rochester, NY (WROC) - After heavy rains over several days, organizers have announced the Rochester Lilac Festival will be closed Monday.

Festival Producer Jeff Springut has arranged for tomorrow's headliners, The BB King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee and Daniel Ponder & the Tomorrow People, to perform at Anthology, located at 336 East Ave,

While the performances will still to be free, space is more limited than it would have been at the festival.

Organizers will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day and potentially re-open to guests on Tuesday.