Lilac Festival garden competition 2019

Posted: May 11, 2019 04:34 PM EDT

Updated: May 11, 2019 04:34 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Garden Battles at the Rochester Lilac Festival kicked off on Saturday afternoon.

News 8's Kayla Green and James Gilbert were one of the teams who created a 15x15 garden using identical plants and the help of a master gardener from the Cornell Cooperative extension.

The winners will take home $1,000 for the charity of their choice.
 

