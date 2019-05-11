Lilac Festival garden competition 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Garden Battles at the Rochester Lilac Festival kicked off on Saturday afternoon.

News 8's Kayla Green and James Gilbert were one of the teams who created a 15x15 garden using identical plants and the help of a master gardener from the Cornell Cooperative extension.

The winners will take home $1,000 for the charity of their choice.

