ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials held “Lights on for Life” Motorcade Saturday to honor DWI victims and their families.

While the holiday season is meant to be a time filled with joy and happiness, for many families in our community, it can be a difficult reminder of the consequences of drugged and impaired driving.

Leaders in Monroe County, alongside families and individuals impacted by such actions, came together to highlight these dangers.