CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – The city manager of Canandaigua said the drinking water no longer needs to be boiled. The Boil Water Advisory for Canandaigua and the town of Hopewell that was issued on Friday was lifted Sunday afternoon.

“All of the water sampling conducted for bacterial tests are in compliance with City, State and Federal water quality standards,” the city of Canandaigua said.