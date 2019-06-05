LGBTQ pride flag raised over the State Capitol for the first time in NY State history.
Earlier today, Governor Cuomo announced that the LGBTQ pride flag will be raised over the State Capitol for the first time in New York State history.
The flag raising coincides with the opening of the LGBTQ Pride Month exhibit at the capitol, which celebrates the New York State LGBTQ community and recognizes the meaningful political, cultural and artistic impacts of 16 LGBTQ New Yorkers.
