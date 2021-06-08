Lewis Co. Sheriff speaks out about finding Irondequoit murder suspect in West Virginia

LEWIS COUNTY, W.V. (WROC) — The Sheriff of Lewis County, West Virginia is speaking out about finding an Irondequoit man who is accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend.

Seth Larson is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and concealment of a corpse. His girlfriend, Lisa Shuler, was found dead outside their home on Culver Road late last month. Her remains were also found in Durand Lake last week.

Larson was found last week in Lewis County. The county has a population of roughly 16,000 people and Sheriff Dave Gosa said things like this don’t happen to often there.

“I’m just like the rest of the people of New York, I am interested in why he did this and would show up in West Virginia,” Sheriff Gosa said.

The Sheriff said they found Larson after the 40-year-old called the department from a local hospital.

“We got a call from the subject on Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. and he stated he might be a person of interest in a murder investigation in New York.” Sheriff Gosa said. “You’re just not accustomed to subjects that have committed a crime to call you up and say, ‘hey I may be wanted in connection to a murder.’”

Once running some files and confirming who Larson was, the Sheriff called the Irondequoit Police.

“It was a sigh of relief when we got that phone call. We knew that we were going to get him and when we got that phone call, it was just a sigh of relief to know where he was,” said Chief Alan Laird with the Irondequoit Police Department.

Sheriff Gosa says Larson went to the hospital for a medical procedure.

“He had a bleeding ulcer I believe, and he had a medical procedure done on Thursday afternoon. After the procedure was done and he came out of anesthesia, that’s when I had the warrant and made the arrest,” Sheriff Gosa explained.

He said he’s not sure why Larson was in the area and that he didn’t talk much.

“The whole time I observed him in the hospital he didn’t do any talking, laid in the bed, no tv on, you think when most people are at the hospital, they’ve got the TV on,” Sheriff Gosa said.

Larson had been staying in a hotel for a few days in Lewis County. Sheriff Gosa said they searched his hotel room and vehicle and didn’t find anything out of the ordinary.

This investigation isn’t over, but local authorities are relieved to have found Larson and to bring some comfort to those who knew and loved Lisa Shuler.

“Our condolences go out to the family of Lisa Shuler, her family and friends. What happened to her is just, it’s unspeakable. I know it had an effect on the officers that were involved, but we did the best that we could with this investigation,” Chief Laird said.

On Tuesday, Larson waived his extradition. He appeared via video from the Central Regional Jail in Sutton, WV. Local authorities now have 15 days to go down to Lewis County to bring him back up to Irondequoit to face charges.

Chief Laird also said he is thankful for all the agencies who helped in this investigation.

“It’s not just the Irondequoit Police Department that did this, this was law enforcement in Monroe County as a whole. It’s just any time you have a case of this magnitude, we just don’t do it on our own, we reach out to our partners and we are grateful for that, for that great working relationship that we have,” Chief Laird said.

Officials say they still don’t know the cause of death or a motive in this investigation.