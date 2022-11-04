ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Levine Center to End Hate announced they are in search of volunteers to take part in their annual “State of Hate” survey.

The center — a part of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester — was founded four years ago in response to the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The organization began their initiative with educational dialogue to learn the experiences of those in Rochester regarding hate and discrimination.

Co-director Karen Elam said it’s not only important to focus on race and religion, but also the discrimination that those with disabilities face — for example, those who struggle with mobility, intellectual or cognitive reasoning, mental health, vision, or hearing. She shares the data produced in the survey.

“So what we found is that 37 percent of people with disabilities reported feeling discriminated against in our community and 34 percent said that they feel unsafe in our community,” Elam said. “And where they were feeling that was largely in the healthcare system and also while out shopping and at restaurants, etc.”

Elam said that it is disturbing that any group of individuals are experiencing any level of discrimination. The next step, according to her, is to create listening groups of various subgroups to listen directly to the specific experiences of individuals in order to develop programming that responds to that.

If you want to take part in the Levine Center to End Hate’s survey, you can participate here.