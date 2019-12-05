Letters sent to Webster parents about school threat

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Graffiti found on a bathroom wall sparked a recent investigation in the Webster Central School District.

“12 – 11 – 19 Gunfight”

The district sent a letter about the investigation to parents on Wednesday. The graffiti was found on November 22 — in a bathroom in Webster Thomas High School.

The district and police investigated and said it was not a credible threat. The district said the person responsible will face a long term suspension and could be prosecuted.

Webster Thomas Graffiti by News 8 WROC on Scribd