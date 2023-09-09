ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Throughout the weekend, many organizations are recognizing 9/11 with various tributes and events.

On Saturday, Operation Patriot hosted a “Let’s Roll” tribute ride and concert at Ontario Beach Park.

Those in attendance were able to hear live music from Big Eyed Phish and the Zac Brown Tribute Band Trio.

Riders were also able to treat themselves to food trucks and beer trucks.

(Damon Fletcher / News 8 WROC)

With over 30 vendors, and an auction provided by Home Depot, Carlene Kline and Jennifer Stinson say even though the event is only in its first year, putting the event together has taught them a lot.

“We’re meeting a lot of people,” Kline said. “People who like to do crafts, people who like to just participate in things. Honestly, today, all of the bikers — we’ve met so many fascinating people.”

