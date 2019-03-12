Leticia Astacio talks about council run Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio talks about her run for Rochester City Council. [ + - ] Video Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Leticia Astacio is running for Rochester City Council.

She made that official during an interview with Adam Chodak following a week of speculation. Astacio will be running for the Northwest District seat after a three-year legal ordeal following a DWI arrest in 2016.

The NYS Commission of Judicial Conduct recommended the removal of Astacio from her seat on Rochester City Court and the Court of Appeals stripped her of her title last October. She's currently facing felony gun charges linked to her alleged attempt to purchase a shotgun while on probation.

Astacio argues the law allowed her to buy a shotgun, not a handgun or rifle.

There are other Democratic candidates running already including LaShana Boose, who has the party's endorsement, Lydia Rivera-Warr, Jose Peo, and Bijaya Khadka.

The current seatholder, Molly Clifford, says she's disappointed in Astacio's decision.

“We want, especially in a district seat, people who can focus on the neighborhoods, we want people who can focus on the people who live there and I'm just afraid that she'll be distracted herself, but could also provide a distraction for the voters,” Clifford said.

Here are some of the questions and answers from the interview with Astacio:

Adam: Why don't we start off with the big question: Why?

Astacio: We need people who are of the people, for the people and I think this experience has made me more that than I ever thought I could be. I thought I would get this place on the bench and I would do these things and I was certainly doing them but this whole experience has introduced me to people that I haven't met and have kind of indicated to me that they'd like me to be the voice or the amplification of their voice.

Adam: Do you worry that the commotion that follows you would cause more trouble than good?

Astacio: Sometimes I worry about me personally. I worry about being targeted, I worry about being the victim of hate speech, hate actions, of targeted attacks... But we've never been able to make a change from a comfortable place so I have to put myself aside if I actually want to make changes for people I want to make changes for.

Adam: There seems to be some question in my mind whether you're going to be able to come out of a race, let alone serving healthily because you've talked about wanting to settle down, wanting to put this situation behind you.

Astacio: This situation is behind me. If someone is living in a place in the past I can't do anything about that and I don't even intend to try. While it was swirling and going on it was difficult to figure out what my life would look like, but my life didn't end and I had to come to grips with all of that in a very public way.



Adam: It's very possible that the firearms case will either be dropped or you'll be acquitted, at the same time, it is still ongoing. Did you factor that in the possibility there could be a guilty verdict either while you're running or while you're in that seat?

Astacio: It's a very difficult stretch the imagination to understand how that could ever occur given my familiarity with the law. Having said that, the system is what it is and it can be manipulated and I'm not the only person who has been charged with something that they may have felt was unjust. Everything that has happened to me has made me more of an asset to represent the community that I want to represent and the demographic I wanted to speak for. Obviously, I don't have any control over that situation so, again, I try to control the things I can and let go of the things I can't. This is all God's plan and whatever is supposed to happen I think will happen.

Adam: You'd be running for the northwest district. The Port is a big issue. What do you think should happen there?

Astacio: The coolest thing about running for city council to juxtapose from a judicial system is that I think that's totally irrelevant. That's what I like the most. I am not supposed to be a city council member and say I am Leticia Astacio and I like the Port. Nobody cares what I think. My job as a city council member is to talk to the people that live in the district and be a voice for what they want.

Adam: And those conversations still need to happen?

Astacio: Yes. I've certainly tried to talk to a lot of people. I can't pretend that I have a position from the people on what the Port is though. My conversation so far is Hi, I'm Leticia, you may think you know some things about me. I'm here so you can get to know me in real life and I'd like to be your voice.



Adam: Would you support the council version of a proposed Police Accountability Board which says the board has the power to punish or the city version which says the chief can punish after receiving the board recommendation?