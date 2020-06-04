1  of  74
Closings
Leticia Astacio condemns RPD for sharing persons of interest photos to media

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is facing criticism from a familiar attorney.

Former Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is condemning the department’s release of pictures identifying persons of interest from Saturday’s violence and looting.

“These are for the purposes of investigation and people need to keep that in mind when they see these photographs and think ‘oh this person is an arsonist’, they’re being accused of a very serious crime,” Astacio said.

Astacio said she’s representing a client who went into the police department for questioning. According to Astacio, the client was set free after no charges were presented. However the images of this person was sent to the media for publication.

“He’s not being accused it’s just an investigation,” Astacio said. “You might want to think about that when you’re sharing these photos.”

Astacio said there’s a risk of tarnishing a person’s reputation if they turn out to be innocent.

