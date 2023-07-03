ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Folks looking to experience the solar eclipse next April will be able to stay at Letchworth State Park to experience the event.

Letchworth is one of seven New York State Park campgrounds that are inviting visitors to camp out and witness the celestial event. Over 300 campsites across the state’s parks will be available for reservation.

“Visitors not only will get a chance to see this inspiring cosmic display, which won’t happen again in the continental U.S. until 2044,” said NYS Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “They will also be able to enjoy the beauty of early spring in some of our most beautiful State Parks and see how we are continuing to enhance our accommodations.”

Starting Monday, campers can make reservations at Letchworth or any of the seven parks for April 4 through April 8 listed below:

Allegany State Park in Salamanca.

Fair aven Beach State Park in Fair Haven.

Letchworth State Park in Castile.

Evangola State Park in Youngstown.

Golden Hill State Park in Barker.

Wellesley State Park in Fineview.

The eclipse is expected to begin in the Western New York region around 2 p.m. before it enters Canada into southern Ontario.