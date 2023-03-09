ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you remember the devastating March windstorm of 2017, you aren’t the only one. It was 6 years ago today that residents and businesses woke up to downed trees and power lines as a result of the storm with thousands of customers remaining without power even several days later. It was for this reason this storm ended up changing the way preparations are made for extreme weather events going forward.

The extent of the damage from this windstorm in particular was nothing short of astounding for many municipalities; the town of Greece being one area that was hit the hardest. I spoke to RG&E and the Greece town supervisor to reflect on that time, and how preparations have changed since then.

The phrase “windstorm” is practically synonymous with Western New York, but the tragic event that unfolded March 8th to 9th in 2017 was a particularly devastating one. Both Irondequoit and Greece were among the local municipalities to issue states of emergency, and despite being hit the hardest, Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich says there were a lot of things they did right that they plan on expanding upon for next time.

“One of the things we learned as a result of that is our town hall and our community and our town hall had backup generators, but since that event we have now installed generators at our court house our library and all of our town buildings so if we ever had to do that again we could expand beyond the capacity of our community center,” Reilich says.

Even with over 30 locations having live wires down that day, Greece was the first town to have a shelter open up with oxygen for those who lost power and the first time they had a widespread use of social media to communicate.

“We learned that a lot of people that were without power had no way to communicate but they had their cell phones and Facebook became a very useful tool for us to put out word if we needed pillows in about 45 minutes, we’d have 50 pillows here,” Reilich says.

CEO for RG&E and NYSEG Patricia Nilsen tells me that they learned the importance of collaboration with municipal partners, and that this event really changed the way they do emergency planning and response.

“What we do now is we have what we call blue sky meetings with our municipal officials, our emergency responders and elected officials so that we work together. That’s not to say also we’ve made significant infrastructure improvements; we’ve set stronger poles,” Patricia says.

Patricia also tells me that they now have the ability to pre-stage with much more resources than they did before , and an improved mutual assistance process to prevent critical resources from getting pulled back or deployed in the future.