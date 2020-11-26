Less travel this year, but some still make the trip home for Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roads and airports saw less traffic this holiday season, but some people still made the trip home for Thanksgiving.

At the Greater Rochester International Airport, there were some arrivals and departures on Thanksgiving day, most people traveling said they are doing so for family.

“Haven’t seen my family in a long time, so I miss them,” said Hanah Ehinger, a Rochester native.

Hanah Ehinger is part of the 50 million Americans expected to travel this year, the largest one year decrease since the 2008 recession, according to a AAA travel forecast.

The drop is largely due to COVID-19, something Ehinger says is making her take extra precautions while traveling.

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried but I take all the safety precautions and wash my hands all the time. I don’t want it to affect my life completely, but I do everything I can to be safe,” said Ehinger.

The decision to travel or stay home has pushed traffic volumes at the Greater Rochester International Airport down 75%.

For those with no other choice but travel in order to see loved ones, they feel safe with the airport’s safety protocol and are doing what they can to keep their risk low.

“I take it very seriously, but I’m coming back here to meet my fiancé and drive her back to Colorado. So I was gonna fly one way or another,” said Duane Talava.

The National Guard is still at the airport to enforce those COVID-19 protocols for people entering into New York state. If you’re traveling after the holidays, leaders say to make sure you check with your state health requirements to ensure you get home safely.