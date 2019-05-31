ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Chic Lasser and his wife Naomi are enjoying an evening in their boat "Spendin' Time"... just not exactly on the water. They're about 20 feet in the air dry docked at Shumway marine.

"Our dock now, as well as everybody else's, is just completely underwater," says Lasser.

He says with so many boaters "high and dry" this season due to the lake levels, it has an economic ripple effect on the entire region.

"Because if we're not putting our boats in the water, we're not buying," adds Lasser.

Michael Lacagnina with Schooner's Pub on the water says boating season is short enough; now the flooding is crippling the customer base they rely on. "We've definitely noticed business go down, it's been a slow start to the season," says Lacagnina.

"It is hard...as you can see here, the water is up to our sandbags," says John Meagher, Commodore Genesee Yacht Club.

That establishment is usually smooth sailing by now, but this year has those running the club, running other errands.

"Our spare time we spend filling sandbags and putting pumps in," says Meagher.

The response from businesses and boaters on Governor Andrew Cuomo's announced REDI Commission to rebuild the shoreline sounded great to those we spoke with. But they want a solution now. Some aren't sure the boaters and businesses will be around to see the plan form.

"Yacht clubs are flooding, we're worrying about our clubhouse, the whole foundation's sinking," says Meagher.

"To be quite frank, I don't have years and years to sit around and wait for it," adds Lasser.

If the flooding comes back in 2020, the Lassers says it'll be time to drop anchor. For good. Naomi Lasser adds, "We won't be able to do this at all. We would have to sell the boat."