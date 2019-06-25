LeRoy woman killed in crash in Pavilion

Pavillion, NY (WROC) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a Leroy woman was killed in a single car crash in the Town of Pavilion on Monday.

Deputies say the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of 7550 State Route 20. News 8 is told the driver, Holly Neuffer, 49, failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the shoulder and hit a tree head on. Neuffer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Neuffer passed away on Tuesday morning. The medical examiner is investigating whether she died from her injuries or from other medical conditions.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.