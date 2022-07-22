LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A LeRoy man was arrested and charged with DWI following a two-car crash that left a woman with injuries in Livonia.

According to deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol unit received reports of a collision around 9:30 p.m. on Richmond Mills Road in the Town of Livonia.

Once at the location, officials found two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the drivers sustained a minor injury. Deputies suspected the operator of the second vehicle, identified as 53-year-old Charles Margeson, of being under the influence of alcohol.

Margeson refused deputy attempts to take a field sobriety test and due to several indicators of intoxication, he was taken into custody for DWI.

Authorities say the 53-year-old had a previous conviction for Driving While Intoxicated in 2018.

He was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part.

