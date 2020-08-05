Lego recreation of Sands-Constellation Center at Rochester General unveiled; employees added their own figures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Sands-Constellation Center for Critical Care is opening this fall at Rochester General Hospital, And today they celebrated with Legos, and free ice cream for employees.

Dave Zambito of the Rochester Lego User Group made this creation based off of blueprints of the facility. It took 200 hours to build, including multiple stages of planning, and designing in software. Zambito based the design on blueprints that Rochester Regional Provided.

Dave Zambito of the Rochester Lego Users Group Posing with his Lego recreation of the future Sands-Constellation center at @ROCRegional (RGH). It took him over 200 man hours to build this thing, and you can even see a cross-section of the inside! @News_8 @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/N2TNQj5L1V — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) August 5, 2020

“200 hours included the design process and the building process, and sourcing out the pieces to put together the model,” he said. “As it’s a 42,000 element model, some of the elements i had to find 17,000 of a specific element, which — as you can imagine — it’s hard to find that much of anything.”

But it doesn’t just include the exterior. Zambito built a small cross section so you can peek inside. He says it has everything from bathrooms to operating rooms.

Zambito even snuck in some pop culture and comic book Easter Eggs, like Star Wars figures, ranging from a droid body, to C3-PO, and R2D2. The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man also made an appearance, as well as Batman.

Some awesome details of this creation. Employees, while they enjoyed free ice cream, and could build little Lego replicas and place them on the installation.



S/O to @vchiesibrown for posing! @News_8 @LEGO_Group @ROCRegional pic.twitter.com/TLXkngHqfy — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) August 5, 2020

Employees could also build Lego version of themselves too add onto the display. One person even recreated a little Homer Simpson.