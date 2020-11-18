Legislators, officers, community members partner for Thanksgiving food drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County legislators, church leaders, police officers and more have partnered to host a thanksgiving food drive to help families in need.

United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is a group comprised of Monroe County Legislators, City Council members, RPD officers, MCSO officers, many suburban police agencies, spiritual leaders from both the city and suburbs, many community organization leaders and dedicated volunteers according to the group’s website.

“Our purpose is single focused. It is to promote healing in our community at a time when divisiveness has risen to new heights.”

The Rochester Police Department will be accepting donations until Friday. There are two bins located in the Atrium of the Public Safety Building for people to stop by and drop off food.

Donations needed, participating locations, volunteer opportunities and more information can be found here.