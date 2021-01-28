Legislation proposed to eliminate restaurant fees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Republicans have introduced new legislation aimed at helping local restaurants.

The proposed bill would eliminate and reimburse food service fee that can cost anywhere from $20 to nearly $400.

“The food service industry have been one of the most impacted businesses by COVID-19, and unfair government fees are just exacerbating this problem,” Monroe County Legislature President Joe Carbone said.

Legislature Rachel Barnhart said she agrees and has been working with the county to remove those fees as well.

“Last month, I sent a letter to the administration asking for a reduction in permit fees paid by restaurants. Two weeks ago, the administration committed to me they were moving forward. Remaining questions were about logistics and revenue sources. I am pleased the GOP also sees a need to make this process fair for restaurants and look forward to working with them and the administration on this issue.”