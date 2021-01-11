Legislation introduced to increase veterans support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New legislation introduced today will increase support for veterans.

Several Monroe County legislators are supporting a new bill that would help expand veteran programing in the county, Legislators George Hebert, Frank Allkofer and Edwin Wilt are all veterans themselves.

Through the legislation the Veteran Service Agency would create a pilot therapy program. The bill would also create a VSA liaison officer who would be on site at the Veterans Outreach Center.

“It is essential to have a veterans service officer at the veterans outreach center looking to help them file VA claims,” Hebert said. “However today if they go to the Veterans Outreach Center, they are directed to have to go to the VSA — many don’t make the trip “

If the pilot therapy program does well it could be expanded to the Department of Human Services and made available to adults and children who are suffering from similar stress or mental illness.