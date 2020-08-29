Legendary URMC surgeon Dr. Seymour “Sy” Schwartz dies

Dr. Seymous Schwartz, who helped to lead the medical profession for decades, passed away Friday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Seymour Schwartz, who co-wrote what for decades has been considered the standard textbook for surgery, died Friday at the age of 92.

Schwartz arrived in Rochester in 1950 for a surgery residency.

Both and his wife, Ruth, both became notable doctors in the area.

Among Schwartz’s many accomplishments, his textbook Schwartz’s Principles of Surgery stands tall as it has, for decades, been considering the “Surgeon’s Bible.”

Last year, when Adam Chodak interviewed Schwartz in his office at URMC he was still showing up for work 6 days a week.

“Holding the Seymour Schwartz Distinguished Professorship in Surgery is the most important honor any surgeon could receive,” said David Linehan, M.D., Chair of Surgery at URMC. “For leaders in our field, Sy is the aspirational mentor that we all want to emulate. His towering intellect, spirit of collegiality, indefatigable work ethic, unending curiosity and enduring relevance set the bar so high. We may never achieve his heights, but based on his embodiment of excellence, we will all keep trying. As a department, we are so saddened by his loss, but we find comfort in knowing that his remarkable legacy spans the globe and lives on.”