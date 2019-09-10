Legendary Kodak photographer Neil Montanus dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Legendary Kodak photographer Neil Montanus has passed away.

Beginning in the 1950s, Montanus travelled the world for Kodak, taking pictures in 32 countries, and remote parts of the globe. His resume includes a portrait of Walt Disney, the official presidential portrait of Gerald Ford, and many of the famous Kodak coloramas at Grand Central Terminal in New York City.

Montanus lived in Greece and is survived by his son, photographer Jim Montanus, grandchildren and great children, as well as three brothers.

He was 92-years-old.