ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A legal expert is weighing in, offering options homeowners have when it comes to defending yourself, and your home.

This, after a homeowner in Greece shot someone police say was trying to break into his home. In this case, police say the homeowner grabbed his legally-owned gun, firing when the burglar attacked him.

Police say the homeowner appeared to have acted in self-defense.

Albert Parisi, a Rochester attorney, says homeowners have to be careful in these situations. He says in New York State, the only reason to use deadly force is if you are in immediate danger.

This is very different from the common ‘Castle Doctrine’ in other states, where homeowners have a right to use deadly force against most intruders.

“If there’s a means of retreat you have an obligation to leave,” he said. “So you have an obligation not simply to stare down that individual and use physical harm. If you can get out of there, you have an obligation in New York State to retreat.”

In the case out of Greece, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing whether the homeowner acted in self-defense.