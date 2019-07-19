Leaving your pet in a hot car is a crime in NYS

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — With excessive heat warnings in effect in Monroe and the surrounding counties, Lollypop Farm is reminding pet owners not to leave their four-legged friends in their car, even for a second.

Lollypop’s “Too Hot for Spot” program is spreading the word that leaving your pet in the car is a crime in New York State. In hot weather, it takes just minutes for the temperature in your car to become dangerous.

Lollypop says if you see a pet in a hot car, take down the license plate number and call 911.

For more information about the “Too Hot for Spot” program, visit the Lollypop Farm website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss