Leaving your pet in a hot car is a crime in NYS

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — With excessive heat warnings in effect in Monroe and the surrounding counties, Lollypop Farm is reminding pet owners not to leave their four-legged friends in their car, even for a second.

Lollypop’s “Too Hot for Spot” program is spreading the word that leaving your pet in the car is a crime in New York State. In hot weather, it takes just minutes for the temperature in your car to become dangerous.

Lollypop says if you see a pet in a hot car, take down the license plate number and call 911.

For more information about the “Too Hot for Spot” program, visit the Lollypop Farm website.