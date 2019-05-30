Leaving your doctor

Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine discussed the steps you should take if you want or need to leave your current primary health care clinician Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“In the world of primary care, we encourage everybody to have a primary health care clinician, somebody who really knows them and knows basically everything about what’s going on with their health,” said Dr. Harp. “That could be a physician, it could be a nurse practitioner, it could be a physician assistant, but somebody that’s the first port of call for medical problems, who makes decisions about if specialists need to be involved in the care, and who coordinates the care between all the specialists and between primary care, and when someone does have a lot of different people taking care of them. Now, sometimes, for whatever reason, that relationship is interrupted. Maybe the patient is moving someplace or their insurance changes or perhaps the health care clinician is moving someplace else and doing a different job.”

Dr. Harp said you should make an appointment with your primary health care clinician before you or the clinician disappears. “Sit down and talk about, all right, what do you see the next steps are? Where are we in my health? What should I be working on? What should I be starting with the new person that I see? Or are there things that we really should accomplish immediately before you leave? So, because you know all this stuff you can get it done more efficiently.”

Don’t forget about your medical records. “Medical records are sometimes very transportable, sometimes not, depending on the health care system,” noted Dr. Harp. “Generally there’s a need for written consent. So a lot of physicians’ offices and NPs’ offices, primary care offices, will have a form that you can complete if you know where you are going. So if you know what the next practice is, you can fill that out and say please send the records here, or just fill out a generic form so that when the information comes from the new primary clinician, they can say, oh, this is the person we need to mail this stuff to.”

Dr. Harp added, “I think it’s helpful as a patient to sort of summarize how you have seen the relationship. What has been really helpful about what the health care clinician has done for you, what do you see your next steps are. And to do the same with the office staff. It kind of just shows gratitude and let people know it’s been important.”

In our next conversation with Dr. Harp, we’ll discuss what to do when saying “hello” to a new primary health care clinician.

