League of Women Voters honor WROC

Members of our very own station were honored on Thursday by the League of Women Voters of the Rochester Metropolitan Area.

WROC’s Jim Tortora and General Manager Wendy Bello accepted the “Making Democracy Work” award at a ceremony Thursday on behalf of the station.

The award honors a member of the community who is or has been in the workforce and has contributed to the community in a meaningful way.

“As broadcasters, we influence thousands of people every day. It’s a big responsibility, but we want to use that powerful influence to inform the community about the decisions that they are going to need to make when they go to the voting polls and the partnership with the league of women voters helps us to do that.” said General Manager Wendy Bello.

Previous winners of the award include RCSD Board of Education President Van White, longtime community activist Constance Mitchell, and Sister Grace Miller.